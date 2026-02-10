Bajaj Chetak, which was brought back to life late in 2019 after its discontinuation in 2005, has seen a remarkable resurgence, making it the second-most sold electric (EV) two-wheeler in the country in 2025. “Chetak stands for reliability,” says Rishabh Bajaj, general manager of EV two- and three-wheelers, Bajaj Auto. “Every Bajaj product has stood for reliability across decades, and that will not change.”

Brand for middle class families

Last month, Bajaj Chetak, best known in the 1980s and 1990s as the iconic two-wheeler brand for middle-class families, launched its most affordable electric scooter, the C25 priced at ` 91,399 (ex-showroom). The new C25 presents a “younger, cooler expression”, says the comapny, to stay relevant to Gen Z consumers. While the brand has switched gears targeting Gen Z consumers, its commitment to the Indian middle class remains intact. At the launch, Rishabh Bajaj highlighted the fact that the bike’s pricing strikes a balance between affordability and quality.Notably, around 40% of Chetak buyers are under 35 years of age. Rishabh Bajaj, the youngest son of MD Rajiv Bajaj, notes that while the company’s values and legacy remained unchanged, the Chetak’s design and functionality were put together keeping in mind the expectations of younger consumers.

Bajaj Chetak sits on a huge heritage, observes Naresh Gupta, co-founder and CSO, Bang In The Middle. Even if younger consumers are unfamiliar with the brand and its history, older members of their households will recall it well, giving it credibility and trust. “Its strong legacy notwithstanding, Chetak’s bikes are design-forward, making the product new and compelling for young buyers,” says Gupta. By the end of CY25, the brand had also expanded its network to nearly 390 stores across 800 locations.

According to retail data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) India, electric two-wheeler sales crossed 1.2 million units in CY25, marking an 11.36% increase over 2024. The current market leader is TVS, having sold 300,00 units in CY25. Bajaj saw a 39% increase in sales, selling around 270,000 units last year. Ather Energy is a strong number three, selling a little over 200,00 units in 2025.

According to a FADA spokesperson, Bajaj Chetak has particularly benefited from the brand’s revival in EV form, strong urban traction, and competitive positioning. In fact, for a brief period in February and March 2025, Bajaj dethroned TVS to become the top selling electric two-wheeler.

Shifting gears

At the recent launch, the Bajaj leadership also announced that Chetak will serve as an umbrella brand under which different scooter formats will be unveiled over the next 12 to 18 months. “There is a huge opportunity in tier-II markets for two-wheeler EV brands. On the equity front, there isn’t a massive imbalance between the top two players. The only way Bajaj Chetak can close the gap with TVS is by mapping its dealer network, marketing and distribution,” remarks Gupta, noting that Ather Energy could potentially upstage both the front runners in the market since consumers perceive it as a “more tech-forward” brand. In the last quarter, the brand sold over 67,000 units, its highest quarterly volumes that drove its market share up to 18.8% from 17% in September 2025.In this competitive market, Bajaj Chetak has switched to a largely digital-first marketing strategy, with a major focus on lifestyle and auto influencers in its effort to woo Gen Z audiences. The brand’s marketing president, Sumeet Narang says that over 60% of its advertising expenditure is now dedicated to digital and social media.

While electric vehicles form just 20-25% of the total two-wheeler market, industry reports indicate that consideration for electric vehicles is far higher. With its digital-first approach, Chetak is aiming to close the gap between consideration and purchase.

Despite the impressive comeback, challenges remain. Ajimon Francis, MD India for Brand Finance, points out that the Bajaj Chetak is still some way off from creating real resonance with Gen Z users, for whom legacy has little relevance. “Our internal assessment says that Vida (Hero MotoCorp’s premium EV brand) and TVS are seeing better traction with Gen Z since they are lighter in weight, offer more colour options and features, along with good service support,” notes Francis.

On the positive side, he says, the brand has managed to hit the sweet spot in terms of pricing, sturdiness (metal body compared with largely plastic body competitions), safety and mileage. “What Bajaj needs to do to connect better with young

consumers is some repositioning for Chetak to make it a bit more appealing and exciting,” notes Francis. To win over Gen Z, he recommends the company borrow from its own playbook for the Pulsar brand in the 1990s, which made constant evolution the cornerstone of its comeback plan, upgrading features(DTS-i technology, ABS) and launching modern variants (N160, N250) to strengthen its “streetfighter” identity.