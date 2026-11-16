Digital ad spending is massive — at Rs 71,621 crore in CY25 — in India but the space is dominated by search, social, and e-commerce giants (like Google, YouTube, and Meta). OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms are having to work overtime to move the needle. Simply expanding the advertising inventory or peddling cheaper subscriptions is no longer enough to compensate for low revenue per user and skyrocketing content costs.

Zee 5 is the latest to launch its advertiser offering, ZAP (Zee 5 Audience Platform), to provide brands with custom audience cohorts rather than broad demographics. JioHotstar had launched its StreamToCart ads in October; Amazon Ads has launched interactive and pause ads, and Sony LIV has introduced non-skippable video ads and custom live-action integrations for the ongoing Indian cricket tour of New Zealand.

In other words, instead of offering plain vanilla ad slots, platforms are throwing in audience intelligence and decision layers as part of the package.

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“OTT offers premium content environments, high-impact storytelling and strong brand-building opportunities, particularly on connected TV. However, it has limitations around immediate attribution, interactivity and conversion measurement. Social drives engagement, while commerce media captures purchase intent,” observes Ankush Vij, co-founder & VP, media, Hashtag Orange. He believes that sustained ad spending on OTT platforms will depend on their incremental reach, transparent measurement and tangible business impact.

Ranjana Mangla, head, digital ad sales and YouTube business, Sony Pictures Networks India, says OTT platforms deliver more than just reach, and in fact drive massive consideration. The challenge before brands, however, lies in harnessing the OTT opportunity in a measurable way. “Sony LIV offers a diverse range of high-impact advertising across the app, including spotlight video and display, ads on pause and impactful non-skippable video ads. We also offer the option to integrate the brand into our content,” says Mangla.

She explains that brands like Govardhan Ghee on Kaun Banega Crorepati and L’Oreal on Shark Tank India saw tremendous success by making their integrations more meaningful than intrusive.

Tools such as audience segmentation and real-time analytics allow brands to reach audiences that are genuinely relevant to them, notes Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and global CEO of Grapes Worldwide. “Advertisers can also monitor campaign performance while it is still running and make adjustments accordingly. This makes every rupee more accountable, and that accountability ultimately builds trust. Brands will invest more where they see value beyond reach,” says Agarwal.

Prashant Shetty, head, advertisement revenue, broadcast & digital, ZEEL, points out that brands increasingly expect greater precision in audience identification, transparency in targeting and stronger accountability for their media investments. “This is where we are strengthening our proposition through initiatives like ZAP. Consider a premium skincare brand looking to target consumers with an affinity for Korean beauty trends. Rather than broad demographic filters such as women aged between 18 and 35 years, ZAP can leverage audience intelligence, content consumption patterns and affinity signals to identify relevant cohorts. For instance, Zee 5’s Korean drama viewers can serve as a high-relevance audience segment,” explains Shetty, noting that such precision reduces media wastage and drives more effective campaign outcomes.

Coping with fragmentation

Despite the plethora of advertising innovations and tools, OTT players continue to battle a fragmented media landscape in which a single viewer may consume content across platforms. Its biggest competition comes from social media and retail media, which together accounted for over 50% of digital ad investments in 2025.

According to Rekha Motwani, senior VP, media, ARM Worldwide, the growing advertising shift towards commerce and social media doesn’t come at the expense of OTT. “Brands are becoming more selective about the role each channel plays in their media mix. The opportunity lies in recognising OTT as a complementary part of the media mix rather than a replacement for other channels. While OTT can play a stronger role in building awareness and brand engagement through video-led experiences, social and commerce platforms can contribute more directly to discovery and conversion,” she says.