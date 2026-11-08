Brands have continued to hesitate when it comes to women’s sports due to many preconceived notions such as they don’t deliver eyeballs, only women watch them, and if numbers were not available on their fingertips, it was simply that men’s sports were streets ahead. The tables, however, seem to be turning.

The past five years have seen women’s consumption of sports double with 530 million female viewers tuning in to watch sports in 2025. A study by JioStar shows that four out of every five Indian women tuned in to watch sports last year, with female digital reach growing fourfold and high-definition TV reach growing threefold over the past five years. Clearly, sports viewership is no longer a boys-only club!

The sports ecosystem in India is recognising the opportunity to reach female audiences through sports. “Women are a core audience for sport today, and we plan for them that way. The consumption is well beyond men’s cricket. Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Premier League and tennis have all seen strong growth in watch time,” explains Siddharth Sharma, head of content, studios and audience engagement for sports at JioStar.

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Female viewership for the women’s cricket World Cup in 2025 saw a massive sevenfold growth over 2021, says Sharma. Their consumption of PKL, Premier League and tennis has also seen a notable jump over 2021. “The real unlock has been access. Nearly two-thirds tell us that easier access and affordable data is what turned interest into a habit. Once the screen is in your hand, the game is a tap away,” he says.

Beyond digital viewership, JioStar’s study also shows that 360 million tuned into linear TV last year to watch a sports broadcast.

The rise of female sports stars, from Harmanpreet Kaur to Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker, is also playing a major role in boosting viewership among Indian female audiences. Women also connect deeply with athlete journeys, grassroots struggles and personal resilience, transforming athletes into cultural icons, says Sukhvinder Singh, CEO at JKC Sports. “Screen visibility is fuelling grassroots enrolment. Young girls in tier-1 and 2 cities are entering academies at unprecedented rates, actively encouraged by sports-literate parents. Women are no longer an auxiliary demographic. They are the core engine driving the modern commercial sports economy in India,” Singh states.

Rising female fandom

The growing female audience for sports is not an India-only phenomenon. Industry reports show that Wimbledon’s British TV audience is 57% female. Women are 42% of Formula 1’s fans worldwide and account for four out of every 10 football viewers. About ten years ago, these numbers would have sounded made up, says Ankit Suri, DGM, legal & strategy, ITW ARC (ITW Universe).

He notes that social media has also played a key role in driving female interest and engagement in sports. “Social media let women stop sitting in the audience and start running the show with edits, explainers, match-day vlogs, watch-alongs. In Formula1, it was Gen Z women who built the online communities that keep the chat going long after the chequered flag,” observes Suri, adding that brands are sitting up and taking notice of the growing female fandom in sports.

JioStar’s Sharma adds that Adidas and Rado came on board for the Women’s T20 World Cup on the network for the first time. “When commercial interest follows the viewer, it is a good barometer that the audience is real and here to stay,” he says.

While cricket offers the greatest scale, given its cult-like status in India, experts argue that there is a greater opportunity that brands can tap across football, tennis, kabaddi and badminton too. Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain, co-founders of Tennis Premier League (TPL) point out that women are displaying a growing interest in sporting narratives beyond cricket. “Digital platforms have made tennis more accessible, enabling viewers to follow matches, discover players and engage with the sport throughout the year. The shift is towards more consistent, year-round engagement rather than just tournament-led viewership,” says Jain.

Thakkur adds that accessible league formats, engaging digital content and grassroots participation are essential to building long-term fandom. “The real measure of success is not just how many people watch a match, but how many continue to follow the sport after it ends,” he notes.

Brands are now recognising women as fans in their own right, with their own sporting preferences and purchasing power. “For broadcasters and sponsors, understanding this audience must become an integral part of their business strategy. The starting point is to understand the audience beyond gender. A committed football supporter and an occasional cricket viewer have different expectations, even if both are women. Brands need to understand what they follow, what brings them back and what prevents them from becoming more involved,” points out Lokesh Sharma, MD at TCM Sports.

For sports bodies and tournament organisers, experts note that there is a greater need to improve the female fan’s experience at venues. Sharma adds that clean facilities, safe access and zero tolerance towards harassment are a clear starting point to make sports events more inclusive and boost women’s participation.