On October 6, Seven & i Holdings, the holding company of the global convenience store said in a statement that it had decided to shut all its 31 stores across Mumbai and Pune. Media platforms reported that Reliance Retail, the master franchisee of 7-Eleven in India, had decided to not renew the contract that expired on September 30. Experts reckon this decision has a lot to do with the changing retail landscape in India.

There are three types of players in the convenience store business, explains Devangshu Dutta, founder, Third Eyesight. The newbies or the quick commerce players have focused on scaling rapidly, reaching a market size of about $13 billion by FY2026 and are projected to expand to $90 billion by FY2031. In metro areas, q-commerce led by Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, accounts for around 6% of retail spending, with projections pointing at 20% to 23% in a matter of three years.

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The largest share is still held by mom-and-pop stores, that have more than 90% of India’s grocery and local convenience retail. Faced with mounting competitive pressures in urban centers, they are expected to hold around 85% of the market by 2030.

Corporate-led modern retail splits the balance with modern corporate convenience stores and regional organised chains. “While kirana shopkeepers have been nimble and have adapted to the changing environment, corporate convenience stores are feeling the pressure more that any other,” says Dutta. “The cost of operations for an organised convenience store has shot up and it is increasingly difficult for them to manage their unit economics.”

Experts also point out that q-commerce has directly attacked the very reason and purpose of a 24×7 convenience stores that catered to emergency buying needs and impulse purchases by offering doorstep delivery in minutes.

The mounting pressure on a 24×7 convenience store format also reflects on 7-Eleven’s balance sheet. According to media reports, all stores of the retail major were incurring losses and the brand’s net loss for FY26 stood at about Rs 90 crore with a top line of Rs 92 crore in the same financial year.

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Even 24Seven, the convenience store chain operated by Godfrey Phillips India, closed all its 140 outlets across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh and Hyderabad in 2024 due to major financial losses.

Seven & i Holdings says it still views India as a viable market and is exploring alternative long-term entry strategies. What will it take?

Brand & customer experience strategist Darshana Shah says 7-Eleven needs a lot of soul-searching if it is considering a comeback. “It must establish a clear reason for Indian consumers to choose its stores over neighbourhood kiranas and q-commerce platforms,” she says.

For his part, Dutta believes corporate-led convenience stores do have an opportunity to build a sustainable business model. “They will have to keep their merchandise mix tight, offer products that people will buy even without a discount and look to have a presence in high visibility and high traffic areas where demand is big,” he adds.