In a major relief to Zee’s Subhash Chandra ahead of the crucial NCLT order on Zee-Sony merger, the Bombay High Court rejected the plea by Axis Finance on Tuesday. The suit sought to recover Rs 146 crore from Subhash Chandra. The order, a copy of which was accessed by FE Online, is a setback to Axis Finance. Apart from ZEEL, the commercial summary case, also sought to implead Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) and Essel Mauritius

This is a breaking story. More Information will be added soon…