By Priyamvada Navet

1. The Job

What I love most is that what we build outlasts us. For most people, a home is one of the biggest cheques they will ever write, and that keeps us grounded.

Experion is part of AT Capital Group, a Singapore-headquartered investment group. As an FDI-funded company, we take a long-term view and hold ourselves to strong standards of governance. As Deputy CEO, I get to help shape a company with the ambition to create exceptional developments and raise the benchmark for real estate in India. Our global backing lets us bring international best practices into what we build here. We are committed to bringing together world-class design, wellness-first planning, purposeful development and an unwavering focus on customer experience.

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2. The Weekday

My weekdays are very structured and planned. I’m up at 6:30 am and start with a glass of warm water and ghee, followed by a workout. My first call begins at 9:15, and from there my calendar is built around three top priorities that form the big buckets for the day.

I’m very particular about managing time well, but I deliberately keep some slots open for free-flowing, unplanned conversations with the team. That’s where I hear their ideas and what genuinely excites them, things that sometimes don’t come up in a formal meeting.

I end most days with a few minutes of introspection: what went well, and what I could have done better. That habit was shaped by Chandramouli Venkatesan’s Get Better at Getting Better, which makes a simple point I keep coming back to: working hard doesn’t automatically make you better; you have to be deliberate about it.

3. The Weekend

My weekend starts on Friday night with pizza and something on OTT. Saturdays and Sundays are built around family. I help the kids with their homework and hear about their week at school, sit with my daughter during her music lessons, and spend evenings playing cricket or football with my son. Sunday breakfast is always an elaborate affair that we all look forward to, and board games are a family ritual.

Weekends are also a time for self-care – an afternoon snooze, meditation, a nice kadha, good music or, once in a while, a spa. On Sunday evenings, I sit down quietly and set my priorities for the week ahead. What I love most about weekends is that there’s rarely a timer on anything.

4. The Toys

I’m not a gadget person at all. My laptop, my phone and my AirPods are all I really use. What I truly enjoy is my books. I read across the board: fiction, non-fiction, and sometimes even my children’s books, which can be surprisingly wise. Reading is how I switch off, and no screen has ever managed to replace that for me.

5. The Logos

I’ve become far more conscious of what I actually need, and that has changed how I buy. I don’t accumulate things anymore. I’d rather own a few pieces of real quality that last than a wardrobe full of things I barely use. Part of that is practical, but a bigger part is responsibility: every choice we make, in our homes and in our businesses, leaves something behind for the next generation. For me, less really is more, and I apply that philosophy to everything from what I buy to how I work.



The author is deputy CEO, Experion Developers