1. The Job

I believe leadership is about creating clarity, while leaving room for the unexpected. That’s why I prefer planning my week well in advance. I usually spend part of my Saturday mapping out the week ahead, which helps me start Monday with a clear view of priorities.

From Monday to Thursday, my time is largely spent on business reviews, strategy discussions, and execution. Fridays are typically reserved for external engagements and stakeholder interactions. While structure is important, business is dynamic, and some of the most important opportunities and challenges emerge when you least expect them. The structure helps me focus on what matters most, while still giving me the flexibility to respond to opportunities and challenges as they emerge.

2. The Weekdays

My weekdays are a balance between execution and long-term thinking. A large part of the day is spent working with teams, reviewing business performance, and driving key priorities forward.

One habit I never compromise on is my post-lunch walk. Over the years, I’ve learnt that sustaining energy is just as important as managing time. Whether I’m in Mumbai or travelling, I make time to step away and walk. I usually target around 15,000 steps a day and at least 10,000 when I’m on the move. Stepping away from meeting rooms for a short while helps me think more clearly, gain perspective and return with a fresh mind for the rest of the day.

3. ⁠The Weekend

Family provides the balance that leadership demands. Weekends are when I consciously slow down, spend time with my wife and daughters, and reconnect with the people who keep me grounded.

One of my favourite weekend rituals is taking out my Royal Enfield for a ride. I largely reserve it for weekends, and rides with my wife and younger daughter have become special family moments. I’ve also been practising yoga for nearly a decade, which helps me stay centred and disciplined.

I’m also a foodie and enjoy exploring Mumbai’s vegetarian food scene, with Leopold Café being a long-time favourite. We also make it a point to travel together as a family, whether it’s a summer holiday or a short winter getaway. For me, recharging is about family, good food, travel, and creating memories together.

4. The Toys

While my Apple iPhone is the device I rely on most, technology for me is less about gadgets and more about continuous learning. I enjoy watching documentaries, aviation crash investigations and content that helps me understand how industries and organisations evolve. I also spend time reading annual reports of successful companies because they often reveal how great businesses think, adapt and grow over time. Curiosity has always been important to me, and technology gives me instant access to ideas, information and perspectives that challenge my thinking and help me keep learning.

5. The Logos

I have always admired Rolex. In fact, I’ve been waiting for one for quite some time now. What fascinates me is not just the logo, but what the brand represents. Over the years, it has become synonymous with excellence, trust and timelessness. The strongest brands achieve that rare distinction where people don’t just recognise the logo, they recognise what it stands for. To me, that is the true power of a great brand.

The author is MD & CEO, Godrej Finance