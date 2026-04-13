My role as managing director is less about titles and more about responsibility. I see myself as a custodian of the business. Having worked across sourcing, design, retail operations, and customer engagement over the years, I value understanding how each part connects to the other.

The Weekdays

I like starting my day early. Once the day starts, it usually moves quickly, with reviews, store updates, planning discussions and conversations with different teams. I make it a point to stay connected with our store teams. Visiting stores in different cities and observing how customers engage with the brand keeps me grounded.

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The Weekend

Saturdays involve catching up on reading or reviewing long-term plans without the usual interruptions. While sundays are about spending time with family. Reflection is something I value. It helps me stay steady, especially in our industry.

The Toys

A tablet helps me read and review reports while travelling. Wireless earphones make it easier to stay connected during long days. Beyond that, books and articles are probably what I return to most often.

The Logos

I am drawn to brands that feel authentic and disciplined rather than loud.

Consistency matters to me more than visibility and a logo, in many ways, is the purest expression of that consistency. Sustainability and responsible practices are areas I think about often, especially in the jewellery business where trust is everything. At Zen Diamond, that philosophy extends to how we build and protect our identity, ensuring that what our logo represents in craftsmanship, transparency, and ethics is reflected in every piece we create.