By Navneel Kar

The Job

I lead Philip Morris India, the Indian affiliate of Philip Morris International, as we work towards a smoke-free future driven by science and innovation. My role involves navigating a complex and evolving business environment, aligning teams around our priorities, engaging with external stakeholders and ensuring that strategy translates into action.

The interesting contrast is that, while the role demands decisiveness and the ability to drive change, I’ve never believed leadership has to be loud or forceful. I call my leadership approach ‘Flowing leadership’ which flows effortlessly like water, nurtures everyone around and brings out the best in people. It doesn’t shout. It reads the room, flows around obstacles, and ultimately prevails. For me, kindness and humility matter as much as competence. The real measure of leadership is not how much authority you exercise, but how well people work together and how much ownership they feel. As Lao Tzu said, when the leader’s work is done, people say, “We did it ourselves.”

The Weekdays

My weekdays begin on the yoga mat, with asanas, pranayama and a few minutes of stillness to centre myself before the day gathers pace. Work brings its own demands, and I try to approach them with the same sense of balance; listening carefully, making time for meaningful discussions and giving people the space to share their perspectives. Wednesday evenings have a special place in my routine, when I teach an online yoga class. It is a way of sharing something that has become an integral part of my own life. At night, I wind down with about 30 minutes of Pranayam and Meditation. It helps me settle my mind and is a simple ritual I return to, especially when the day has been particularly demanding.

The Weekend

Weekends are when I make time for the things I enjoy beyond work. An extended Yoga session, an art session or cooking something interesting in the kitchen. I also spend time with my children over a meal or just playing around with them in the garden. Sometimes I have an unhurried cup of tea over conversations with my mother. I enjoy the company of good books on fiction, history, and spirituality. Currently I’am reading “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck. I write short, free style poetry to express my emotions and experiences in life. Yoga and spirituality remain the foundation of my life. The purpose of my existence is to realize and live in tune with my inner consciousness and work towards a better me and the world at large.

The Toys

Cameras, above everything. Photography is my Zen moment. I started with a Canon EOS 88 bought on MG Road, moved to Nikon, and today shoot with a Sony A7C and a Leica. An ink pen and sketchbook are always with me.

The Logos

I’m drawn to brands that don’t shout, much like the leaders I admire. I value “Authenticity” and “Humility” in Brands above all else. Brands come and go, yet there are some which stay relevant and consistent over time. I value those brands for example: Apple, Nike, Sony, Toyota.

The author is MD, Philip Morris International, India