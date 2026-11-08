By Lalit Das

The Job

My job is to bridge the gap between knowing and doing in supply chains.

Over 25 years, I have worked across almost every part of the supply chain, from manufacturing and strategic sourcing to planning, logistics and technology. I began on the manufacturing side, moved to Kuehne + Nagel, where I led a 4PL business in Asia Pacific, and later founded 3SC, a supply chain SaaS and execution company.

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Businesses usually know what needs to change. Acting on it, consistently and at scale, is far harder. That is the problem I care about most.

Today, as founder and CEO of Agentra AI, I spend my time building the product, the team and the organisation. What drives me is solving complex supply chain problems that have a meaningful impact, with technology that fits how businesses and their people actually work, rather than asking them to work around it.

Knowing is the easy part. Doing is where the real work lies.

The Weekdays

My weekdays begin with alignment. The first thing on my calendar is a cadence call with the leadership team, followed by a review of the product roadmap. Getting those two conversations right sets the direction for the rest of the day.

From there, my time moves between strategic customer engagements and the ongoing work of building the product, the team and the organisation. Some hours go into listening to customers, others into shaping what we build next.

Through all of it, one question stays at the centre: are we solving the right supply chain problems? A vision only matters if customers can use it and trust it. Translating ours into something that meets that bar is the real work of my day.

The calendar changes every day. That question does not.

The Weekend

My weekends are about balance, between relaxation, family time and new experiences.

I love to travel. Exploring a new destination, experiencing a different culture and discovering good food along the way are some of my favourite ways to spend time. I also enjoy being outdoors and stepping away from the usual work routine altogether.

For me, weekends are a chance to recharge, reflect and return with renewed energy. Travelling and meeting people from different backgrounds broadens your perspective. It challenges your assumptions and helps you see familiar things differently.

As an entrepreneur, I find this invaluable. A new place or a new conversation often has a way of sending me back with a fresh idea and with a more open mind for the challenges waiting on Monday.

The Toys

I have always been interested in technology, especially products that bring innovation, functionality and thoughtful design together.

My favourite toys are the ones I use every day: my smartphone, my laptop and the AI-powered tools that simplify everyday tasks, improve my productivity or help me explore new ideas.

That said, I have never been drawn to a gadget simply because it is impressive or expensive. What I look for is technology that is intuitive, practical and genuinely useful. The real appeal lies in how thoughtfully it solves a problem and makes everyday life a little easier.

In a way, it is the same test I apply at work. Good technology should fit the way people live and work, not the other way around. I will choose simplicity, utility and meaningful innovation over status or brand appeal every time.

The Logos

I have always been more interested in how companies think than in what they sell.

The brands I admire most combine innovation, strong leadership, customer focus and a long-term vision. Apple is an obvious one. I admire its simplicity and design philosophy and the way its ecosystem turns complex technology into experiences that feel completely intuitive. Tesla appeals to me for a different reason. It challenged established industries, questioned conventional thinking as well as kept pushing the boundaries of what was possible.

Amazon’s customer obsession and operational excellence are remarkable, but what impresses me even more is its ability to keep reinventing itself. Microsoft has shown a similar capacity to adapt and stay relevant through continuous innovation. NVIDIA, meanwhile, has combined technological vision with a defining role in advancing the AI revolution.

None of these companies became great on the strength of a product alone. Each has a clear vision, consistency, a deep understanding of its customers and the courage to challenge conventional approaches. Those are the qualities I hope to bring into every business I build.



The author is , founder & CEO, Agentra AI