The Job

At Versuni, my sole focus is on thoughtful innovation including products that are not flashy, but reliable and genuinely useful. My role is about bringing together teams across product development, operations, and market strategy to ensure we deliver solutions that make a difference .

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The Weekdays

Most of my time goes into the fundamentals that drive sustainable growth, innovation, operations, supply chain, and market execution. I also block thinking time just like a meeting. Early mornings are usually reserved for strategy reviews and long-term planning. During the day, I try to stay fully present in discussions.

The Weekend

Weekends are when I reconnect with family. I enjoy simple routine, unhurried meals, long conversations, and spending time at home. I also like taking walks or reading.

The Toys

Recently, I’ve been using the WHOOP Strap 4.0. I don’t see it as a fitness gadget so much as a feedback tool. It provides insights into sleep, recovery, and daily strain, things leaders often ignore while focusing on outcomes. It helped me realise that performance isn’t only about pushing harder.

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The Logos

Apple is a good example of maintaining consistency. The logo itself is simple, but the experience behind it is coherent across products, services, and touchpoints.