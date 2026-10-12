The Job

I spend a lot of time understanding where customers, industries and markets are heading next, and making sure our commercial strategy and network are ready for that change.

The Weekdays

A day can move from numbers and team discussions to customer meetings, strategy sessions or getting on a flight. I try not to spend the entire day behind a desk. Some of the most useful conversations happen outside meeting rooms, with customers, colleagues and people running the business on the ground.

The Weekend

Movies, time with my family and children, long drives, catching up with good friends and, invariably, good food.

The Toys

My toys are my bike and my car. I enjoy machines, and there is something about getting behind the wheel or onto the bike and head out.

The Logos

Apple fascinates me because of the simplicity of the customer experience. Behind that simplicity is enormous complexity, but the customer rarely sees it. In India, Amul stands out. It is deeply Indian, accessible, relevant across generations and has remained culturally current for decades.

The author is chief commercial officer, Blue Dart