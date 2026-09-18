By Agni Mitra

The Job

We work with companies to replace plastic with bamboo-based alternatives that actually perform. My job is to make sure that replacement is credible, scalable, and commercially sound. That means staying close to where the procurement conversation is heading, understanding what brands genuinely need from a sustainable material supplier, and building a supply chain out of Northeast India that can meet those needs consistently.

The Weekdays

Most of my week is spent on the floor, quite literally. Whether it is working through a manufacturing constraint with our factory team, sitting with farmers to understand what the next harvest looks like, or finalising the terms of a new B2B partnership, I tend to stay close to the operational detail. I trained as an engineer and spent years in medical devices, where the margin for error is very small.

That background means I find it difficult to manage anything from a distance. I need to understand how something is actually working before I can decide how to make it work better. The days are long, and the problems are rarely the same two days in a row, which is probably why I have not got bored yet.

The Weekend

I travel when I can. History is the lens I tend to use when I visit a new place. Old forts, trade routes, how a particular region built its economy across centuries, these things interest me more than the usual tourist circuit. Noticing patterns have helped me think more clearly about what we are trying to do here.

The Toys

I collect things from my travels. Small objects, mostly, something picked up from a local market that costs very little but carries a memory. I find photographs fade faster than objects do.

The Logos

A logo, at its best, is a shorthand for a company’s philosophy. Ours is built around the belief that sustainable materials should not ask anything extra of the person using them.

The author is CEO & founder, Amwoodo