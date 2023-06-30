Zupee onboards Kapil Sharma as a brand ambassador, announces campaign ‘India ka Apna Game’

Zupee announced Kapil Sharma, as its brand ambassador. By joining forces with Kapil Sharma, Zupee seeks to expand its presence in the expanding realm of skill-based online gaming while also offering a wide array of engaging casual and board games.

Zupee announced its latest campaign, ‘India ka Apna Game’ which celebrates the bond and popularity of Ludo, honouring its connection among the masses, while further extending the platform’s outreach. With the partnership, Zupee further adds to its celebrity associations which also include stars like Salman Khan.

The campaign’s objective is to evoke affection for Zupee’s flagship product, Ludo. This initiative aims to democratize Ludo, making it accessible and inclusive across various social backgrounds and diverse audiences.

“Kapil Sharma joins Zupee as our brand ambassador. With his comedic genius, relatable charm, and ability to connect with the masses, Kapil truly personifies our quest to deliver joyful and meaningful entertainment. With the ‘India Ka Apna Game’ campaign, we aim to celebrate the widespread popularity and sentimental bond people have with the game of Ludo, honoring the affection it holds in the hearts of the nation,” Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and founder, Zupee said.

In addition to the presence of Kapil Sharma, the campaign also includes sports personalities including former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former professional hockey player Sardar Singh, and Indian Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat engaging in a discussion about which game truly represents “India ka apna game.”

“Ludo is ingrained in our cultural fabric and appeals to large audiences across ages. Our campaign takes a light-hearted approach to celebrate the country’s love for Zupee’s Ludo as ‘India ka Apna Game’ in a fun and quirky way,” Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia, said.

The association is structured by PAB – People As Brand, conceptualized by Leo Burnett and produced by Prodigious.

