Zupee elevates Akanksha Dhamija as chief operating officer

Zupee, one of India’s online skill-based gaming platforms today announced the appointment of Akanksha Dhamija as its chief operating officer (COO). Dhamija, who is elevated from the position of senior vice president, Growth and Strategy at Zupee, will continue to be responsible for overall business growth and strategy for Zupee.

With over 13 years of industry experience, Dhamija has worked with organisations including OLX and McKinsey & Company, in different leadership role.

Commenting on her appointment, Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and founder of Zupee said, “Akanksha has played a pivotal role in building the growth and product development teams and scaling Zupee to become one of the fastest-growing real-money gaming companies in the country. The Zupee team congratulates Akanksha on her new role. Her strategic acumen, operational expertise, and passion for excellence align perfectly with Zupee’s vision.”

“I am excited to take up the new challenge at Zupee, and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with the extremely talented team to fuel Zupee’s overall growth trajectory and make Zupee a formidable force in the gaming ecosystem,” Akanksha Dhamija, COO of Zupee added.

