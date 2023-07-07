Zouk ropes in Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Zouk announces Sara Ali Khan as its first brand ambassador and its first brand film. Zouk has announced the release of a brand film that captures the essence of Sara Ali Khan’s life, intertwined with Indian heritage and legacy.

“Sara’s energy, authenticity, and passion for fashion make her the perfect fit for our brand. We believe that Sara’s influence and dedication to living will inspire our customers to embrace a traditional yet functional lifestyle with Zouk.” Disha Singh, founder, Zouk, said.

The brand film serves as a narrative of Sara’s personal journey, highlighting her connection with Zouk and how the brand resonates with her own values and aspirations. Her association with the brand will amplify Zouk’s message of living, inspiring individuals to make ethnic choices without compromising on style.

“Zouk brings the traditional and modern together in their bags and wallets. Together with Zouk, I am honored to represent the spirit of Proudly Indian and inspire individuals to embrace our roots, while making responsible choices for a brighter future,” actor Sara Ali Khan, said.

The partnership with Sara Ali Khan comes at a time for Zouk as the brand expands its retail presence and aims to capture a share of the bags and accessories market in India. With Sara’s support, Zouk seeks to reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the importance of cruelty-free and vegan alternatives in the fashion industry.

