Zoomcar launches brand campaign #ApniHiSamjho

Zoomcar has announced its brand campaign #ApniHiSamjho.

“We are looking forward to go live with our new brand campaign #ApniHiSamjho that was created to showcase and build our Guest-Host community. #ApniHiSamjho is the overall tagline of the campaign that articulates the true spirit of our platform,” said Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder Zoomcar.

As per the information, the campaign depicts the warmth of host- guest connect. With this campaign Zoomcar expects to see users have a better understanding of the marketplace model while showcasing its true values from offering a wide variety of cars to keyless entry, the importance of ratings to a 2-way chat between host and guest and an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to host their cars on Zoomcar and earn their second income.

“We believe a brand campaign should ultimately tell a powerful story. At its core, it’s about translating this story for people in such a way that we clearly demonstrate the value that we create for them. Whether you’re a guest or a host, you come to the Zoomcar platform with the expectation that we can help serve your requirement. We believe this campaign helps satisfy this need, whether a guest embarking on a trip or a host pursuing an entrepreneurial opportunity,” added Moran.

Additionally, Zoomcar kicked off the campaign on tv during the IPL, but it is a 360-degree campaign. Zoomcar also has a brand presence across digital mediums, top airports, and various prominent outdoor properties. The company aims to ensure that the story remains consistent and helps build memorability and increase awareness.

