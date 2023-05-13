Zomato has changed its brand name to ‘Mazoto’, in a video, to reiterate the fact that ‘Ma’ always comes first.

As per the company, the video seeks to depict a food delivery platform that is created exclusively by mothers. The interface depicted in the video looks and works like Zomato. The only exception being everything is Mo(m)dified – with promo codes such as ‘CLEANROOM25’ for 25% OFF and a minimum number of rotis (always more than one).

While the video has a light-hearted tone, it conveys the underlying warmth of mothers’ favourite love language—food.

In addition to the video, Zomato will introduce a feature called ‘ChildGPT’. The function will be available on the app for the duration of May 14, Mother’s Day. Customers will be asked three questions in order to make a drawing and a short poem from the viewpoint of a toddler.

Also Read 6 tools for content creators to improve earnings

Talking about the campaign, Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato said, “Mothers are special. To you, to me, to us all. The ‘Mazoto’ campaign is our ode to all mothers, and we wish them ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ in the style we love and enjoy”.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook