Zomato app changes brand name to ‘Mazato’ for Mother’s Day

The video has a light-hearted tone, it conveys the underlying warmth of mothers' favourite love language—food

Written by BrandWagon Online
The video seeks to depict a food delivery platform that is created exclusively by mothers
Zomato has changed its brand name to ‘Mazoto’, in a video, to reiterate the fact that ‘Ma’ always comes first.

As per the company, the video seeks to depict a food delivery platform that is created exclusively by mothers. The interface depicted in the video looks and works like Zomato. The only exception being everything is Mo(m)dified – with promo codes such as ‘CLEANROOM25’ for 25% OFF and a minimum number of rotis (always more than one).

Source: Zomato

While the video has a light-hearted tone, it conveys the underlying warmth of mothers’ favourite love language—food.

In addition to the video, Zomato will introduce a feature called ‘ChildGPT’. The function will be available on the app for the duration of May 14, Mother’s Day. Customers will be asked three questions in order to make a drawing and a short poem from the viewpoint of a toddler.

Talking about the campaign, Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato said, “Mothers are special. To you, to me, to us all. The ‘Mazoto’ campaign is our ode to all mothers, and we wish them ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ in the style we love and enjoy”.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 18:19 IST

