Zomato and Sociowash executes influencer video-led campaign

Zomato, in association with Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has executed a influencer video-led campaign for the ongoing Zomato Gold Dining Carnival.

Raghav Bagai, co-founder at Sociowash said, “Associating with Zomato and its creative team on this campaign has been an extremely fruitful experience. This association helped create a tongue-in-cheek campaign that showcases the platform in a fresh and unique style. Zomato’s trust in the process equipped us to take a full swing and tickle the hearts of the viewers through captivating yet quirky storytelling style of execution”

As per the company, the campaign started on April 22 and emphasized saving seats by highlighting the common pain points experienced by customers, including long queues, saving on dining bills and difficulty in securing seats.

The campaign is conceptualised by Zomato’s creative team and scripted unique stories for each actor and influencer. The stories were developed in a manner that allowed for the actors and influencers to deliver the campaign message in their idiosyncratic, individual styles. Additionally, the campaign featured actors and influencers including Jim Sarbh, Mallika Dua, Gagan Arora, Mithila Palkar, Ankush Bahuguna, Danish Sait and Ahliya.

Commenting on the campaign, Sidhant Mago, creative head, Zomato said, “This campaign generated an incredible buzz, with actors and influencers spreading the word about booking seats for the event. The idea was to create content that looked organic and fun.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook