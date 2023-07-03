Zolostays unveils new brand identity

Zolostays, India’s co-living platform has announced its new brand identity with a revamped digital experience for its current and potential users. With an aim to enhance its usability, the brand has elevated its website and mobile application design and technology so as to have its patrons navigate with a focus on convenience, comfort, and community living. Additionally, the refreshed logo embodies the company’s dedication to providing a contemporary and stylish living experience.

The revamped app aims to revolutionise the search for the perfect co-living home across India, catering to students, working professionals, and individuals seeking a hassle-free living experience. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, the app seamlessly guides users through the process, offering a wide range of meticulously curated properties that align with their needs and preferences. From high-quality images to detailed descriptions and accurate availability information, the app empowers users to make well-informed decisions right at their fingertips, the company stated.

Zolostays

Speaking on the new brand identity, Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO of Zolostays stated, “I am thrilled to introduce the new Zolostays experience. Our brand refresh reflects our commitment to creating a community where convenience, comfort, and connection converge. It aids us on this transformative journey as we redefine the way people live and embrace a vibrant lifestyle.”

Additionally, the revamped website serves as a hub for all Zolo patrons on resources, community engagement, and exclusive perks. Residents can connect with like-minded individuals through the exclusive social platform by the brand, discover local events updated regularly, and unlock special discounts and rewards curated exclusively for Zolostays residents.

Also Read BookMyShow Stream signs three year partnership with global film distributor MUBI

“Our brand refresh represents an exciting journey for Zolostays. We have carefully crafted our new app and website to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for our residents. By combining innovative technology, curated properties, and building a thriving community, we are redefining the future of living. Discover the power of Zolostays and unlock a world of convenience, connection, and extraordinary living,” Siddharth Kumar, CMO of Zolostays, added.

The company has raised approximately $98 million from investors including Investcorp, Nexus Ventures Partners, IDFC Alternatives, Trifecta Capital, and Mirae Assets.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook