Zivame launches OOH campaign #meetyourrightfit

The campaign is designed to encourage women to discover the right fit by highlighting the struggles that come from wearing ill-fitting lingerie

Written by BrandWagon Online
Zivame has launched an out-of-home (OOH) campaign #MeetYourRightFit to address the issue of unawareness around the right bra fit. The campaign is designed to encourage women to discover their right fit by highlighting the struggles that come from wearing ill-fitting lingerie.

The campaign depicts the adverse effects and discomfort caused by poorly fitting bras and has headlines such as “Why endure betrayal, tolerate discomfort, and feel restricted?” displayed on strategically positioned billboards.

Additionally, the campaign reflects the brand’s conviction that every woman should be enabled to wear intimate wear that fits well, without sacrificing comfort, all the while fostering body positivity.

Commenting on the initiative, Khatija Lokhandwala, head- Brand Marketing, Zivame, said, “This initiative, is aimed at educating women across India about the transformative power of wearing the perfect bra fit. At Zivame, we believe that every woman deserves to feel confident and comfortable in her own skin, and our campaign aligns with our commitment to promoting body confidence.”

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 14:31 IST

