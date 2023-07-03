Zivame launches campaign Har Pal Ko Own Karo

Zivame has unveiled its campaign “Har Pal Ko Own Karo” (own every moment) for its True Curv range. As per the company, the campaign is inspired by the brand’s positioning of “Wear Your Confidence.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett, produced and directed by Content Factory and Loretta Pinto respectively.

Talking about the campaign, Khatija Lokhandwala, head of brand marketing, Zivame, said, “At the core of our brand lies the empowering message of Wear Your Confidence irrespective of one’s age, size, or body type. Our latest campaign for our True Curv range amplifies our commitment to inclusivity and body positivity and reinforces the belief that every woman, regardless of her shape or size, deserves to feel celebrated and valued every day.”

The film that features a confident and charming curvy woman, shows the trend of celebrating only a specific body type and size, neglecting the diverse range of shapes and sizes with a message on inclusivity.

