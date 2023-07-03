scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Zivame launches campaign Har Pal Ko Own Karo

The campaign is inspired by the brand’s positioning of Wear Your Confidence

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett
The campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett

Zivame has unveiled its campaign “Har Pal Ko Own Karo” (own every moment) for its True Curv range. As per the company, the campaign is inspired by the brand’s positioning of “Wear Your Confidence.”

The campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett, produced and directed by Content Factory and Loretta Pinto respectively.

Talking about the campaign, Khatija Lokhandwala, head of brand marketing, Zivame, said, “At the core of our brand lies the empowering message of Wear Your Confidence irrespective of one’s age, size, or body type. Our latest campaign for our True Curv range amplifies our commitment to inclusivity and body positivity and reinforces the belief that every woman, regardless of her shape or size, deserves to feel celebrated and valued every day.”

Also Read
Also Read

The film that features a confident and charming curvy woman, shows the trend of celebrating only a specific body type and size, neglecting the diverse range of shapes and sizes with a message on inclusivity.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 17:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS