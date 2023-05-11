Zendesk launches conversational commerce; expands partnerships with Meta, Shopify

Zendesk unveiled conversational commerce designed to connect brands with shoppers throughout their digital customer experience (CX) journey in order to provide direct support, marketing, and sales all from within a conversation.

“Now that digital is the new storefront, businesses will be able to use conversational commerce, built on our powerful messaging platform, to create a richer, more dynamic, and interactive experience with their customers, which will ultimately lead to increased loyalty and revenue,” said Adrian McDermott, CTO, Zendesk.

Zendesk is deepening its partnerships with Meta’s WhatsApp and Shopify, to further enhance businesses’ CX strategies and empower them to create a better shopping journey for their customers. The combination of Zendesk and Meta’s WhatsApp will give businesses the ability to communicate with customers and offer a buying experience without ever having to leave the conversation.

“Through economic uncertainty, businesses in India need to get smarter about meeting customers where they are. They understand the need for innovative CX to meet customers’ rising expectations, but many fall short when it comes to one area: effective communication with customers” said Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India and SAARC, Zendesk.

Zendesk’s conversational commerce and Shopify’s e-commerce platform allow agents to incorporate product catalogs, checkout processes, and promotions into their CX management approaches.

“Shopify is committed to providing merchants with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive commerce landscape,” said Sid Murlidhar, Director of Product Partnerships at Shopify.

The Zendesk 2023 CX Trends report said 70% of customers expect conversational experiences when interacting with brands. Additionally, 70% of customers purchase more from companies that offer seamless, conversational experiences.

