ZEEL won Broadcaster of the Year Award; FCB Group India won Direct Specialist Agency of the Year

Cog Culture on the second day of the ABBY Awards bagged Design Specialist Agency of the Year. It won five Silver, eight Bronze and three Merit. It won Silver for Brochure for Arigold. It won the second Silver in Stationery for Class One. FCB Group India won one Gold, two Silver and three Merit, thereby a total of six metals. FCB won the Gold in Crafting Design- use of Illustration for Shubhdahan for Gomantak Private Limited, Mudra Pratishthan.

Leo Burnett India won two Gold. In Environment Design, it won the Gold for The Missing Chapter for P&G Whisper. It won the second Gold for the same campaign in the category Best Integrated Design Campaign.

In total 49 metals were awarded. Of this, three were Gold, 13 were Silver, 16 were Bronze and 17 were Merit.

FCB Group India won Direct Specialist Agency of the Year. It won two Gold, four Silver, one Bronze and three Merit, thereby a total of 10 metals. FCB won for Work done for Social Awareness or Charity causes for the campaign Unbox Me for UNAIDS. It won the second Gold in the same category for Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages India.

Leo Burnett India is the second agency to have won seven metals in total- three Silver, three Bronze and one Merit. Mindshare is the only other agency to have won Gold in the direct category. In Direct response digital, Mindshare won the Gold for Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for the brand – Dove.

In total 38 metals were awarded. Of this, three were Gold, 12 were Silver, 13 were Bronze and 10 were Merit.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited bagged the Broadcaster of the Year Award. It won one Gold, six Silver, and two Bronze. Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited won four Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze, a total of six metals. Viacom 18 Media Private Limited won one Gold, and one Merit, thereby a total of two metals.

ZEEL won Gold for Best TV Reality Show Promo for Dance Karnataka Dance Season 6. Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, erstwhile Sony Entertainment Television won two Gold for Best TV Reality Show Promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 (launch) and Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 (launch-sanju), respectively. Viacom18 Media Private Limited won Gold for Best TV Comedy Show Promo for The Office Chill kind-of-guy.

In Total 19 metals were awarded. Of this, six were Gold, eight were Silver, four were Bronze and one was Merit.

