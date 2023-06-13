Zeel Rainwear launches TVC campaign

Zeel Rainwear has launched its TVC campaign. The campaign showcases the new generation of rainwear.

“Regular rainwear brands tend to obstruct mobility, and we have constantly innovated to design our new generation of rainwear that enhances mobility. This season, we have pushed the bar by bringing innovative features such as withstanding 10,000mm of water pressure, water-repellent coating for quick drying and specially crafted air vents to keep our everyday warriors cool and dry on the move,” Rohit Trivedi, director, Zeel Rainwear, said.

Conceptualized by Alpha1, the TVC is a 30-second film featuring a skating enthusiast cruising through the rain, wearing Zeel rainwear. The ad film was written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Brijesh Parmar and was directed by Nikhil Mehrotra.

“Our task was to deliver two things – introduce the new range of rainwear which is designed for mobility and say this in 10 seconds – as the 10-second edit would run the most to achieve media efficiency,” Dorothy Rebello, co-founder, Alpha1, said.