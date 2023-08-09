Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.42 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023 as compared to a profit of Rs 107 crore a year ago.

The consolidated income for the quarter increased 7.6 year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1998 crore from Rs 1880 crore.

The net loss narrowed from Rs 196 crore, while revenue declined 6%. Operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), declined 42.3% YoY to Rs 155 crore, while it rose 2% sequentially.

The operating profit margin shrunk to 7.8% from 14.6% a year ago.

The advertising revenue declined 2.6% on year and 6.4% to Rs 902 crore.

Moreover, ZEE5’s revenue in the quarter grew 21% to Rs 194 crore.

