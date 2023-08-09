scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

ZEEL posts Rs 53 crore consolidated loss in Q1; advertising revenue declines

The advertising revenue declined 2.6% on year and 6.4% to Rs 902 crore.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.42 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023 as compared to a profit of Rs 107 crore a year ago.

The consolidated income for the quarter increased 7.6 year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1998 crore from Rs 1880 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.42 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023 as compared to a profit of Rs 107 crore a year ago.

Also Read

The consolidated income for the quarter increased 7.6 year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1998 crore from Rs 1880 crore.

The net loss narrowed from Rs 196 crore, while revenue declined 6%. Operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), declined 42.3% YoY to Rs 155 crore, while it rose 2% sequentially.

The operating profit margin shrunk to 7.8% from 14.6% a year ago.

The advertising revenue declined 2.6% on year and 6.4% to Rs 902 crore.

Moreover, ZEE5’s revenue in the quarter grew 21% to Rs 194 crore.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 18:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS