ZEE5 unveils campaign Azaadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang to celebrate Independence Day

ZEE5 has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Azadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’ to celebrate the 76th Independence Day. The five-day campaign will begin from August 11, 2023 during which consumers can avail a discount of Rs 100 on ZEE5’s annual subscription. As part of the campaign, the platform is offering 76 premium SVOD titles streaming across languages, at zero cost.

Talking about the campaign, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we believe in democratising quality entertainment, and enabling access to good content. We have witnessed a strong H1 with successful projects across languages with Bandaa, Tarla, Ayali, Shabaash Feluda, and Vyavastha to name a few. This campaign kickstarts the festive season with power packed releases amplifying our value proposition to viewers further.”

Moreover, the line-up includes titles in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam alongside Hindi representing India’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

“We have seen an exponential growth in the number of AVOD viewers and with that, the demand for premium content has also seen a significant rise. ZEE5 is committed to delivering quality entertainment to our valued users. Through this campaign, we are ensuring even greater access for our AVOD audiences to our vast content library, with 76 premium titles available for free in hindi and regional languages. Our dedication to offering diverse, engaging stories to our viewers remains unwavering, and this campaign is a celebration of that promise,” Abhirup Datta, head – AVOD marketing, ZEE5 added.

