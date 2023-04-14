Zee Music renews licensing agreement with YouTube and Meta

Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), has announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with two digital content-streaming companies, YouTube, and Meta. Zee Music Company has signed a three-year partnership with YouTube and a two-year partnership with Meta, the company stated.

According to the company, the deal will allow both platforms to continue offering high-quality music content from Zee Music’s catalog of more than 11,000 songs.

As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company’s entire catalog to create multiple social experiences across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Talking about the deal, Anurag Bedi, chief business officer, Zee Music Company said, “YouTube and Meta, both platforms have proven to be invaluable partners for us, helping us reach new audiences and connect with fans in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality music content to our shared users. We aspire to continue pushing the boundaries, leveraging new revenue streams and collaborations in the ever-evolving digital music ecosystem.”

Moreover, the renewed deal comes at a time when the music industry is experiencing rapid growth in the digital space. Company believes that the inclusion of the latest music libraries from India on both the platforms is a significant step towards promoting the diversity and growth of the music industry.

