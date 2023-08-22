scorecardresearch
ZEE bags four gold and one silver at Brandon Hall Global HCM Excellence Awards

The company bagged gold across categories such as ‘Best Program for Upskilling Employees’, ‘Best Approach to Implementing a Learning Experience Platform’, ‘Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders’ and ‘Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program’

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
The company’s tech-led initiatives – ZEELOMPICS and Cheers4Peers have been adjudged as one of the best employee recognition frameworks
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), has bagged multiple awards at the 2023 edition of the Brandon Hall Global HCM (Human Capital Management) Excellence Awards.

The awards won include four gold and one silver. The company bagged gold across categories such as ‘Best Program for Upskilling Employees’, ‘Best Approach to Implementing a Learning Experience Platform’, ‘Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders’ and ‘Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program’. However, the company won silver in ‘Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy’ award category.

Talking on the win, Animesh Kumar, president – HR and transformation, ZEE said, “The acknowledgement from Brandon Hall Group reaffirms our dedication to technology infused learning as well as building a culture of appreciation. It is critical to note that equipping employees with new proficiencies is vital to match the pace of the ever-evolving M&E landscape. We are committed to enriching our workforce with a disruptive attitude through our learning initiatives, fostering skill acquisition and leadership development.”

ZEE has promoted a culture of ‘Continuous Learning’, through the implementation of its ‘Academy of Excellence’ model, comprising initiatives such as Compliance Academy, Digicademy and Lead-Your-Ship Academy. The company’s tech-led initiatives – ZEELOMPICS and Cheers4Peers have been adjudged as one of the best employee recognition frameworks, thereby winning the ‘Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program’.

“Nothing tastes better than the success of being bestowed four awards from a coveted body like Brandon Hall for our capabilities development strategy (Academy of excellence), Leadership development and digital and tech based employee learning solutions. The future excites us and the team is excited to remain steadfast at creating meaning through several world class interventions,” Dheeraj Jaggi, head – enterprise culture and capability development and head HR, content SBU, ZEE added.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 10:41 IST

