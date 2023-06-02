Zebronics has roped in actor Hrithik Roshan as the face for their range of Smart LED TV segment. As per the company, this collaboration marks the sixth year of their partnership.

Rajesh Doshi, co-founder and director of Zebronics, said, “Hrithik Roshan has been a marvel in this connection with the audience. His aura has its own grandeur that syncs symbiotically with the product range of Zebronics and its all-the-more fitting to strengthen our association further by on boarding him to endorse our Smart LED TV range apart from the IT Peripherals, Home Audio & Accessories.”

As per the company, Zebronics Smart LED TVs are available in the sizes of 80cms to 139cms (32” to 55”) with features including App support (Cloud TV / WebOS) which allows the users to use streaming apps, multi-connectivity options and 20W speakers, HDR/HLG, Dolby support.

Commenting on the association, Hrithik Roshan said, “High-quality Home Entertainment is of utmost importance to me, as every little aspect from the sound quality and definition of visuals matters in enhancing the overall experience of consuming content. I’m happy to strengthen my partnership of 6 years with Zebronics, this time we come together for their new range of Smart LED TVs. Over the years, Zebronics has established itself as the go-to brand for affordable luxury and staying ‘Always ahead’ the Smart LED TVs is yet another testament of the brand delivering the very best to its customers.”

Additionally, Zebronics is expanding the reach of its service centers by partnering with over 500 franchises for this segment spanning over 19000 PIN codes across the country.

