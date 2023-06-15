YRF Talent to manage actress Sonam Kapoor

As per a recent development, bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will be managed by the boutique agency YRF Talent. The agency is known as the star-makers and has managed actors including Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

As per the agency, the team will focus on shaping Sonam Kapoor locally and globally. This announcement makes Kapoor the first actress YRF has signed whom they did not launch.

Prithwish Ganguly, vice president – talent and communications strategy, has confirmed this development. “It is exciting to join forces with Sonam Kapoor as she charts her path to return to the movies. Sonam is a unique and a very exciting brand. We are delighted to on-board her as an artist that we will manage exclusively and curate her brand strategy globally,” Ganguly added.

Additionally, YRF Talent is also managing young actors including Sharvari and Ahaan Panday.

