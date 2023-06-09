Youva welcomes students back to school with campaign ‘Nayi Class, Nayi Stationery’

Youva, from the House of Navneet, has launched ‘#BackToSchool’ campaign titled ‘Nayi Class, Nayi Stationery’. As per the company, the campaign aims to depict the essence of a child’s emotions when he receives a fresh set of stationery to start a new academic year.

Additionally, the campaign conveys the message that with ‘Nayi Class, Nayi Stationery,’ students are fully prepared to embrace the challenges and opportunities that come their way.

Sharing perspective on the campaign, Abhijit Sanyal, chief strategy officer, Youva, said, “Our goal is to instil enthusiasm in students as they return to school through our campaign. In collaboration with ANTS Digital, we have crafted a film. The introduction of our brand-new product range, along with the BTS campaign, aims to revive the connection with students. In this film, we wanted to show the joy we, as children, felt when we received new stationery at the beginning of a new academic year.”

Moreover, the company has collaborated with ANTS Digital and Antastic Studios for the campaign.

Speaking about the launch of the brand film, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital, said, “This film captures the emotions that all children feel when a new academic year is about to start, and especially when they are surprised with the new stationery every year. The #BackToSchool film is a perfect way to exhibit this emotion. Youva has trusted us to create this film again and this time we have got on board a very young and talented team of Antastic Studios to create this piece of work for our client.”

