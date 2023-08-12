YouTube celebrates 15 years in India

YouTube is celebrating its 15 years in India. In 2008, YouTube launched its localised version of YouTube in India. Since then, creators in India have explored – and conquered – new frontiers of creative expression. YouTube was launched in India at a time when households were gaining more access to entertainment than ever before, with a booming film and music industry and the foray of international TV channels.

A year later in 2009, traditional media channels including film studios and music labels started launching channels on YouTube. Entertainment, then, used to be a one-way street. Soap operas, a captivating story arc and millions of people hooked on cliffhangers or quiz shows, with the promise of fame and even fortune. During this time, entertainment became on-demand and new, independent voices started to find a stage – and an audience, the green shoots of the creator economy on YouTube emerged.

With the launch of the YouTube Partner Progam in 2011, the early success of the first wave of creators inspired others to explore and express themselves on YouTube. And, as the price of data and smartphones continued their downward trajectory in India, content creation expanded in India including non-metros and Tier two and three cities. In a nation deeply immersed in a heritage of music and cinema, videos have emerged as the primary source of entertainment, education, and enrichment for millions of Indians.

Looking at its massive popularity, YouTube organised its first fan fest in India in 2014 and launched YouTube Kids app in 2016. Further, the company launched YouTube Music in India in 2019.

Over the past fifteen years, YouTube has witnessed transformations in popular culture, shifting viewer expectations, and an exploration of creative boundaries, both in terms of geography and innovation.

The tools for content creation are advancing, and the scope of formats is expanding. As fans evolve, the landscape undergoes transformation. Amidst this evolving terrain, content creators and artists remain the cornerstone of YouTube’s foundation. The company launched YouTube Shorts early beta in 2020.

The company’s driving force is the accomplishments of our creators, artists, and partners. The commitment to help content creators is demonstrated through the enlargement of creative tools, diverse monetisation avenues, and assistance in facilitating meaningful connections with new audiences.

Most recently this year, YouTube expanded its Partner Programme by introducing eligibility criteria for shorts, ad revenue sharing for shorts and also launched YouTube courses in the country.

