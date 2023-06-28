YouTube advt prompts calls to regulate finfluencers

B

A recent advertisement featuring Rachana Ranade, a chartered accountant and financial influencer, has attracted criticism from various quarters as it included a logo of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology along with that of YouTube.

The advertisement was circulated as part of YouTube’s “Hit Pause” campaign aimed at educating the masses about the growing fashion of blindly relying upon financial influencers without entailing proper due diligence. The advertisement, however, was not well-received as it featured influencers who are not registered investment advisers (RIAs).

The Minister of State for Electronics and Technology was quick to clarify that the advertisement is not an endorsement of a specific individual or any social media platform.

“@GoI_MeitY encourages all digital platforms to create awareness of Safe&Trust And Accountable #Internet and is supportive of all genuine campaigns/advocacy for this but that is not an endorsement. Given that these type of advocacy ads could be misinterpreted, I have advised more careful use of govt logos in these campaigns by private platforms,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.

However, many felt that at a time the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is trying to bring some semblance of sanity in the finfluencer market, such advertisements can cause confusion in the investing community.

“The financial sector is a space where the risks involved are high. Such ads may send out a wrong message to the public at large as the promotion appears to be backed by a governmental agency and may defeat the objective of safeguarding investor interest. Going ahead, the practice of using such logos should be discouraged and regulated,” said Chirag Gupta, an advocate at the Delhi High Court.

“People might quickly look up to her handle (which is also mentioned in the ad) only to see that she creates videos about stocks and investing which might mislead them into believing that YouTube has already done its due diligence and the government has endorsed these so-called ‘experts’ who aren’t even registered with Sebi. The advice given can easily mislead a consumer,” said Chandrima Mitra, partner, DSK Legal.

“While the advertisement was meticulously worded it is imperative that any further campaigns are carefully advertised to avoid any conflict of interest that could render the campaigns to be counterintuitive and have different interpretations,” added Suvigya Awasthy, associate partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

Sebi recently put out an advertisement code for advisers and analysts, barring them from promising or guaranteeing assured or risk free return to the investors or making a reference to their past performance in their communications. There is no such code for social or financial influencers.

Avinash Luthria, an hourly fee financial planner and a Sebi RIA at Fiduciaries.in reckons that the YouTube ad may have circumvented the government’s 2022 regulations for the prevention of misleading advertisements and endorsements.

The norms state that where there exists a connection between the endorser and the trader, manufacturer or advertiser of the endorsed product that might materially affect the value or credibility of the endorsement and the connection is not reasonably expected by the audience, such connection shall be fully disclosed in making the endorsement.

“Sebi has been planning to direct brokers and mutual funds to limit the use of financial influencers to curb the spread of financial advice via social media advertising and marketing campaigns. It is seen that social media influencers peddle personal views or those paying them on financial markets or stocks,” said Mitra.

“While the Sebi Act does not specifically call out whether an advertisement by someone not specifically qualified to give investment advice would be considered as misleading it would be interesting to see if the YouTube ad constitutes as abusive marketing practices,” Mitra added.

Last month, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 6.5 crore on influencer PR Sundar and banned him from the market for a year for alleged violations of investment adviser norms. Sundar, a Youtuber and options trader, has settled the case after paying the fine.

Experts believe that the backlash may prompt the government to issue guidelines to regulate the activities of financial influencers. Sebi has already said that guidelines for financial influencers are in the pipeline.

“The finfluencing space can be regulated by bringing out norms that permit only general advice by financial influencers based on credible evidence and factual disclosures. However, any recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities should be strictly prohibited. The sole challenge would be to clearly demarcate and contextualise the difference between advice and recommendations given by financial influencers,” said Aditya Vardhan Sharma, counsel, SKV Law Offices.

