YES SECURITIES partners with WatchYourHealth to provide investment solutions to the healthcare fraternity

YES SECURITIES (YSL) is partnering with WatchYourHealth (WYH), a tech driven healthcare platform, to provide investment solutions to healthcare professionals through the ‘Wellth- Where Investments and Health Unite’ program.

As per the company, the partnership is aimed at helping the healthcare community start their investment journey for successful wealth creation and achieving long-term financial goals.

Anshul Arzare, joint MD and CEO, YES SECURITIES said, “The journey of wealth creation and financial planning involves investment awareness, picking the right asset mix, and aligning it with financial goals and this requires time, knowledge and critical decision making. Our products and offerings are curated to suit both the new age and traditional investors. With this partnership, we aim to provide the best of wealth advice and democratise investment accessibility to every investor in the country.”

Additionally, the company will provide free-of-cost demat and trading accounts, monthly stock research recommendations, and tailor-made product offerings based on the client’s needs. The partnership will also see the launch of a custom app, which will provide a seamless and personalised investment journey exclusively for doctors.

Ratheesh Nair, CEO and co-founder, WatchYourHealth said, “The Wellth initiative, where Investments and Wealth unite is an endeavour from WYH and the YES SECURITIES to help the Doctor community grow their wealth with professional guidance using financial education as a tool. This educational series will help doctors diversify from traditional investment opportunities like FD and look at growing their wealth in line with the India growth story.”

Moreover, some of the other features under the Wellth program include investment products and advisory services to doctors and healthcare professionals, financial planning products including SIPs and AIFs to retail and HNI clients. This will also comprise webinars to create investment awareness, an online module to train doctors and healthcare professionals.

In addition to this, if the customer has an existing portfolio, he can scan it by uploading his CAS statement free of charge.

