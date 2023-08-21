Yes Securities launches a ready reckoner AARAMBH

Yes Securities has introduced a ready reckoner named ‘AARAMBH’, as a part of its investor awareness campaign, ‘Udaan’. As per the company, the campaign aims to equip young parents and youth with the necessary awareness and tools to make well-informed financial decisions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals with confidence and success.

Talking about the launch, Anshul Arzare, joint managing director and CEO, YES Securities, said, “We are happy to present AARAMBH, a ready reckoner, as part of our Udaan campaign launched in February this year. The name AARAMBH signifies the beginning of one’s financial journey, and we are dedicated to empower parents with the knowledge to secure their child’s financial future. Through Udaan, we aim to foster financial literacy and responsibility, inspiring families nationwide towards a prosperous future.”

AARAMBH’s mission is to empower young parents to take control of their financial destinies. Additionally, it is designed to assist parents in planning ahead, aligning their financial objectives, and securing funds for their child’s future educational needs. It also provides a list of courses to help parents effectively manage their finances, ensuring the achievement of both short-term and long-term goals.

