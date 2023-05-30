YES BANK unveils refreshed brand identity

YES BANK unveiled its refreshed brand identity. The bank’s new identity is designed to resonate with the evolving needs and aspirations of customers while reflecting its intent of going beyond ticking the boxes and enabling people to live each day to the fullest. The narrative echoes the values of the YES BANK that resonate with the bank’s commitment to empower customers to focus on their priorities while the bank takes care of their financial needs.

As part of its refreshed identity, YES BANK has launched a new logo which carries the visual DNA of the bank and builds on it. It depicts the bank’s progressive spirit while staying true to its core values. The tick has been transformed into a soaring bird, which represents the bank’s current position of ‘soaring’. Moreover, the smoothened corners and fluid shapes have replaced the angular edges of the older identity. The familiar blue and red colours that have been associated with YES BANK logo have got a makeover as well; the red and blue have an electric tone, representing energy and innovation.

In line with its refreshed identity, the bank is set to roll out an integrated campaign with the tagline – ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ – which represents the bank’s core focus of being a complete solution provider and taking ahead the baton of being recognized as a brand that walks the extra mile to cater to the needs of all its customers.

“Over the last three years, YES BANK has been through a transformational journey and has since then, progressed on several strategic objectives to position itself as a strong customer-centric franchise. As brand custodians of the bank, it was imperative to represent the extent of our transformation in the best possible manner. Our campaign tagline ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ reflects our objective to encourage customers to spend time and make memories with their loved ones, and leave their banking needs to us,” Nipun Kaushal, chief marketing officer and head CSR, YES BANK, said.

The campaign will underline the theme of ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ and will be promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks and television.

