Yellow.ai appoints KT Prasad as chief revenue officer – International region

Yellow.ai, a global conversational AI company, has appointed KT Prasad as the chief revenue officer – International region. In this role, Prasad will lead the go-to-market teams across the International region, including India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. As per the company, Prasad will be based out of Bengaluru.

Prasad has joined Yellow.ai with over 25 years of experience with organisations such as Zendesk, Stripe, Hewlett Packard, among others.

Talking about the appointment, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder, Yellow.ai, said, “As we experience rapid growth across markets, bolstered by our generative AI-powered product suite, our primary focus is on establishing a forward-thinking organisation that can effectively navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by the dynamic global landscape. Prasad’s expertise and in-depth understanding of the international markets will undoubtedly be a valuable asset.”

Prasad will collaborate closely with the executive leadership to formulate and implement strategies aimed at expanding Yellow.ai’s international business. In his role, he will take the lead in driving business growth across all customer segments, and alongside the marketing department, he will share the responsibility of enhancing strategy and optimising the customer experience.

“Across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, enterprises are experiencing a surge in demand for advanced generative AI-powered conversational AI solutions. We are in a strong position to support them in achieving accelerated growth through exceptional customer and employee experiences. I am happy to join the executive team at this pivotal moment and look forward to making meaningful contributions to the company’s journey of continued growth and success,” Prasad added.

