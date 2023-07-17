scorecardresearch
Yash Pakka Limited unveils new brand identity

The company renames as Pakka Limited, however, there will be no change in the visual identity of Pakka Limited

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company aims to work towards a cleaner planet with the new brand identity
Yash Pakka Limited, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions, has renamed itself Pakka Limited. As per the company, there will be no change in the visual identity of Pakka Limited and the way how the company operates its business.

The company aims to work towards a cleaner planet with the new brand identity. At the core of its business, the brand remains focused and dedicated to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Talking about the rebranding, Ved Krishna, vice chairman, Pakka, said, “Today, we honour the legacy of fierce determination, innovation, and creative problem-solving by a name change. Pakka is a combination of “packaging” and “ka” which means soul. Packaging with a soul means you get our best effort. While we have distributed globally for 20 years, for the first time we are setting up international production facilities. The double-K is a subtle nod to my father, KK Jhunjhunwala.”

Additionally, the company has expanded its operations with new offices in North America and an investment in Guatemala. It plans to establish a facility in Guatemala, anticipated to commence operations by mid-2025.

Moreover, the company was rebranded as Yash Pakka in 2019 to align with the mission of creating and promoting compostable packaging solutions.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 18:56 IST

