Yardley London launches new campaign with actress Kriti Sanon

Yardley London has launched a new TV commercial on its range of perfumes.

As per the company, the campaign is aimed at the new-age young women, and the range provides an entry into the world of Yardley perfumes.

Manish Vyas, CEO, Wipro Yardley, said “While Yardley has always been known for its fine floral fragrances, through this new range, we intend to bring affordability to the consumers who always inspire to use world class Yardley perfumes. We intend to democratize the usage of safe, branded and international quality perfumes and make it accessible to Indian masses.”

In the new TVC, Sanon advises young professionals to step up to the world of Yardley and shun cheap and mass perfumes.

Additionally, the commercial has been conceptualized by Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company.

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, CCO, Contract said, “Our core insight was to drive home the fact that Yardley perfumes are more than just their exotic natural fragrances. The idea was to empower people in making a lasting impression while stepping up in the professional world and their daily lives, with renewed freshness.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook