scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Yandex integrates its advertising platform with Telegram for content monetisation

By using advertising algorithms, this integration provides advertisers with a transparent system that ensures fair auctions and payment for real clicks

Written by BrandWagon Online
Integration eliminates the need for manual channel selection
Integration eliminates the need for manual channel selection

Yandex, an European technology company, has integrated its advertising platform with Telegram to provide an opportunity for channel owners to monetise their content. The new tool is under the testing stage.

The company has adapted its proprietary solutions to cater the messaging service of Telegram which has a monthly active user base of over 700 million people around the world. Moreover, Yandex believes that by using advertising algorithms, the integration provides advertisers with a transparent system that ensures fair auctions and payment for real clicks.

Additionally, integration eliminates the need for manual channel selection and takes into account the channel’s theme and finds ads that match the interests of its audience. This automated process saves time and resources for both channel owners and advertisers, enabling them to focus on delivering engaging content and reaching their target audience, the company stated.

Also Read
Also Read

The company has already started accepting applications for participation in the testing phase from channel owners and advertisers.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Adtech
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 15:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS