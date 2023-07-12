Yandex integrates its advertising platform with Telegram for content monetisation

Yandex, an European technology company, has integrated its advertising platform with Telegram to provide an opportunity for channel owners to monetise their content. The new tool is under the testing stage.

The company has adapted its proprietary solutions to cater the messaging service of Telegram which has a monthly active user base of over 700 million people around the world. Moreover, Yandex believes that by using advertising algorithms, the integration provides advertisers with a transparent system that ensures fair auctions and payment for real clicks.

Additionally, integration eliminates the need for manual channel selection and takes into account the channel’s theme and finds ads that match the interests of its audience. This automated process saves time and resources for both channel owners and advertisers, enabling them to focus on delivering engaging content and reaching their target audience, the company stated.

The company has already started accepting applications for participation in the testing phase from channel owners and advertisers.

