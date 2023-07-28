YAAP appoints V Gokulakrishnan Pillai as creative head

YAAP, a content and influencer marketing company has announced the appointment of V. Gokulakrishnan Pillai as creative head at its offices in Delhi. As per the company, he will be leading creative businesses across all regions. Pillai’s vision is to grow the creative team in all locations and lay a robust future forward strategy to nurture creative/content business and innovations at YAAP.

With 15 years of experience in digital content and advertising, Pillai has worked with over 50 major brands, including names such as Thumbs Up, Honda, Hero Cycles, Voltas, and Apollo Tyres. Throughout his career, he has showcased his expertise in developing and nurturing creative businesses, while spearheading internationally acclaimed campaigns.

Speaking about his appointment, Manan Kapur, senior partner, YAAP said, “Over the years, our journey at YAAP has been marked by a remarkable transformation, with significant growth and expansion in both our team and the portfolio of esteemed brands we serve. Now, with the exciting addition of Gokulakrishnan to our team, taking the helm of our creative vertical, we firmly believe that he will play a crucial role in driving YAAP’s continued success, bringing fresh creative perspectives and innovative strategies to the forefront.”

Prior to joining YAAP, Pillai was the creative director (North and South) at Interactive Avenues.

“I am excited to be a part of a company like YAAP that brings together technology, data, and content to deliver high-quality solutions that leave a lasting impact on audiences. My goal here is to explore new frontiers of creativity and deliver innovative, trailblazing work that sets our clients apart. This is a great opportunity for me to work alongside an inspiring leader like Manan, and I look forward to a fulfilling innings here,” V. Gokulakrishnan, creative head, YAAP added.

A former tennis professional, motorcycle enthusiast and passionate writer, Pillai maintains a blog that covers his extensive motorcycling experiences.

