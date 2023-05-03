Xiaomi MiAds appoints AVOW as its core agency in India

AVOW on Wednesday has been appointed by Xiaomi MiAds as its official core agency for user growth and customer success solutions in India.

The partnership empowers app developers and brands looking to use mobile OEM advertisement to achieve incremental growth by making inroads into Xiaomi’s massive loyal user base through AVOW in the world’s most populous country.

AVOW will operate as one of the main points of contact, managing a 360-degree execution of mobile advertising campaigns on Xiaomi’s Ad platform – from launching apps on the GetApps marketplace, and booking dynamic preload campaigns to, media buying and campaign optimization.

“Strengthening our alliances will allow us to offer more exclusive opportunities for mobile marketers to access Xiaomi’s strong presence in the country. India is a dynamic market, and we are committed to helping marketers with greater access to the untapped user audience and eventually make mobile OEM advertising a default part of every marketers’ marketing mix”, said Ashwin Shekhar, co-founder and CRO, AVOW.

MiAds provides a multi-faceted advertising portal through proprietary apps like Mi Browser, Mi Music, Themes, Mi Video, and its official proprietary app store GetApps. In addition, Xiaomi allows marketers to accurately locate target audiences and convert their users into brand customers through multiple targeting options.

Sharing his views on this association, Bono Wu, head of channel partnership & direct sales of EU and LATAM, International internet business department, Xiaomi, said, “AVOW’s exceptional work in the Indian market and beyond has led us to continue our partnership. The combination of Xiaomi’s system-level empowerment to MiAds on MIUI and AVOW’s deep expertise will be truly beneficial to our mutual clients.”

AVOW has established a market presence by collaborating with Indian brands like Amazon Prime, Unacademy, UpGrad, Byju’s, MoneyTap, Avail, and WazirX. With its headquarters in Berlin (Germany), AVOW has expanded and strengthened its global presence by opening offices in India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Brazil, the Philippines, France, and Spain to serve its sizable clientele in those markets.

