Xebia appoints Keith Landis as chief marketing officer

Xebia, a global IT consultancy and software development company, has appointed Keith Landis as its global chief marketing officer (CMO). As per the company, Landis will be based out of Philadelphia, USA and lead marketing globally.

Most recently, he served as the CMO of Persistent Systems where he led and transformed all aspects of the global marketing and communication functions.

Speaking on the appointment, Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia said, “As we embark on further expanding our portfolio and accelerating our growth trajectory, it is crucial to ensure that we have the most suitable leadership strategically placed to drive our brand development in the desired direction. We place great trust in Keith and his team to build our brand and enhance our strategic marketing endeavors. His vast experience and proven expertise will play a pivotal role in effectively communicating our narrative and elevating our company’s prominence among key markets. Our external marketing and communications have become an integral part of our growth strategy, and with Keith’s proven leadership in this sector, we anticipate achieving even greater objectives.”

Throughout his career, Landis has led B2B services marketing and communications, leading global and regional teams for IT services, software, and technology businesses, including IBM for over 16 years.

“I am happy to join Xebia as their chief marketing officer at this pivotal time in the company’s trajectory. Along with a diverse team of talented marketers from across the globe, I am looking forward to transforming the marketing function, building our global brand, and revolutionizing our marketing efforts to drive growth across markets”, Keith Landis, Global CMO added.

Landis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and MIS from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business in the US.

