Xapads Media appoints Vishal Singh as country head-India

Programmatic Adtech platform Xapads Media has appointed Vishal Singh as the Country Head for the India market. As per the company, in this role, Singh will be responsible for creating new business opportunities and continuing strong relationships with the existing clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media, said,“Vishal will play an instrumental role in new business development, client management, strategic partnerships and assist Xapads with its next growth phase. Through his diverse marketing and brand building experiences, as well as his leadership skills, he will be an important asset to the company as it strives to strengthen its leadership position in the region.”

With over 22 years of experience in brand management, digital marketing, business strategy and media strategy development, Singh has played a crucial role in launching telecom and media brand portfolios across different markets in India. He has worked with brands including Idea Cellular, Big FM, Spice Group, and Mindshare.

He most recently served as India GM and Global Marketing Head for Moca Technology Limited.

Speaking on his appointment, Vishal Singh said,“My past experiences have given me a deep understanding of what it takes to make an impact in the market. In this new role, I will be able to put my skills and knowledge to work in order to help the company achieve new milestones.”

