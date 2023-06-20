Wunderman Thompson South Asia elevates Vijay Jacob to managing partner, east and south

Wunderman Thompson South Asia announced Vijay Jacob has been promoted to managing partner, east and south, Wunderman Thompson India. Prior to taking on his new role, Vijay was senior vice president and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.

“The south market is very important to us, and Vijay’s appointment comes at a time when we want to spearhead the next phase of growth. We have a very clear focus on new business and key clients including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and driving innovation and growth for our clients and our capabilities,” Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said.

Having worked in the south includes leadership roles in agencies in Bangalore and Chennai, and partnering with clients such as Britannia, ITC Foods, 3M, UB, TVS Motors and experience in FMCG sales and marketing experience with Eveready, Vijay’s knowledge and understanding of the south market will give an impetus to Wunderman Thompson India’s growth strategy in the south.

“The south market holds immense potential for delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce,” Vijay Jacob, head of East and South, Wunderman Thompson, India, said.

