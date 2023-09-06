WOW Skin Science unveils a series of TVCs focused on message “Get used to WOW”

WOW Skin Science, a beauty and wellness brand, has released a series of television commercials (TVCs) that focus on in-moment humour to bring out the message – “WOW Activated Naturals Get used to WOW”. As per the company, the campaign celebrates the launch of its new brand platform ‘Activated Naturals’.

Talking about the campaign, Vanda Ferrao, chief marketing officer, Wow Skin Science, said, “Through the ‘Activated Naturals’ platform, WOW Skin Science aims to inspire a redefinition of beauty norms. By showcasing radiance in unexpected scenarios and through the lens of humour, the campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to innovative and efficacious skincare solutions.”

Moreover, the TVC depicting actress-influencer Aisha Ahmed, adopts an approach of combining humour and beauty in unexpected situations. The film is based on a relevant and nuanced insight around moments when a woman does not want to look good.

The campaign is conceptualised and produced by Leo Burnett.

“It was fun and refreshing to take a new look at beauty commercials. While most beauty ads still prioritise showing the positive outcomes of their product in a quintessential way, we took a counter-intuitive approach and highlighted the challenges of looking too good in certain situations. By latching onto the trend of ‘Pretty People Problems’, our campaign aims to set itself apart by adding some much-needed humour in the world of beauty commercials,” Shahnawaz Qadeer, executive creative director, Leo Burnett, added.

