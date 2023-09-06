scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

WOW Skin Science unveils a series of TVCs focused on message “Get used to WOW”

The TVC depicting actress-influencer Aisha Ahmed, adopts an approach of combining humour and beauty in unexpected situations

Written by Yukta Raj
The campaign is conceptualised and produced by Leo Burnett
The campaign is conceptualised and produced by Leo Burnett

WOW Skin Science, a beauty and wellness brand, has released a series of television commercials (TVCs) that focus on in-moment humour to bring out the message – “WOW Activated Naturals Get used to WOW”. As per the company, the campaign celebrates the launch of its new brand platform ‘Activated Naturals’.

Talking about the campaign, Vanda Ferrao, chief marketing officer, Wow Skin Science, said, “Through the ‘Activated Naturals’ platform, WOW Skin Science aims to inspire a redefinition of beauty norms. By showcasing radiance in unexpected scenarios and through the lens of humour, the campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to innovative and efficacious skincare solutions.”

Moreover, the TVC depicting actress-influencer Aisha Ahmed, adopts an approach of combining humour and beauty in unexpected situations. The film is based on a relevant and nuanced insight around moments when a woman does not want to look good.

Also Read

The campaign is conceptualised and produced by Leo Burnett.

Also Read

“It was fun and refreshing to take a new look at beauty commercials. While most beauty ads still prioritise showing the positive outcomes of their product in a quintessential way, we took a counter-intuitive approach and highlighted the challenges of looking too good in certain situations. By latching onto the trend of ‘Pretty People Problems’, our campaign aims to set itself apart by adding some much-needed humour in the world of beauty commercials,” Shahnawaz Qadeer, executive creative director, Leo Burnett, added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 18:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS