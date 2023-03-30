Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads February 2023

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Thums Up’s 2023 Toofan act with Shah Rukh Khan and Cadbury Dairy Milk’s February edition of ‘Kabhi Kisi Aur Ki Khushi Main Shamil Hoke Dekhiya’ aren’t here in the top 10 despite them cutting through better than most. There is a reason that regular readers will know, but I am obliged to explain for the uninitiated. While they were bang on and endearing, respectively, as always, they were comfort watches that we had gotten used to.

Why Sprite and Cadbury you ask? Because they managed to hit the refresh button with a new idea within the familiar zone that made us applaud. Why Prega News? Just when one thought they might run out of ideas for one Women’s Day, the brand comes up with another new thought related to new mothers – an empowering assertion about perceptions around their beauty.

Britannia’s ashram act promises the taste of nirvana, while ‘Aamdar Dildari’ gives Maaza a level up in its own game ahead of summer.

Coke Zero mesmerises us with a tried and tested ‘Get lost / transported by its taste’ theme, thanks to the use of music and unhurried indulgence visualised on screen.

smallcase shows that over the top humour still works in advertising, while Instax clicks with closer to life comic situations. Kudos to the latter for trying to bring an erstwhile category to life by pushing the bar.

Myntra makes an excellent case for putting a little effort into the creative while using the big stars. CaratLane brings to life on screen an insight around expression of love – that’s often hushed within.

NetMeds (like PregaNews) wouldn’t qualify as a ‘regular’ piece of work in that it isn’t selling its wares but works like a tentpole piece of brand communication. Inspired by a true story, it rings true and celebrates the spirit of cancer survivors to give more of them the courage they need.

Bharat Matrimony’s ‘AI’ work for Valentine’s ticks all the boxes. Demonstrates the efficacy of AI in action. Generates a plethora of responses based on AI-generated content. Makes an impactful reveal. And makes an important statement that is aligned with the brand’s core messaging: ‘Be choosy’. But this time, for real.

10 CaratLane | Khul Ke Karo Express

9 Instax | #KeepItAlive

8 Myntra | Star Wala Look | Extraordinary Everyday

8 smallcase | Millionaires Nahin, Unke Investment Experts Kaam Aayenge

7 Coke Zero? Great taste? Really?

6 Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk | Unforgettable Love Tips

5 Maaza | #AamWaliDildaari

4 Britannia Pure Magic Chocolush | Live This Moment

3 Sprite | Thand Rakh (2023)

2 Netmeds | The Girl In Red Lipstick

2 Prega News | #MarkOfStrength

1 Bharat Matrimony | #BeChoosy For Real

