When one comes out with a ranking of any kind, it has to be apples against apples and not apricots. From that perspective, comparing ads of FMCG against one for an air conditioner or automobile may not be fair. Because the category codes are different, the challenges are different, the evolution of communication in each is a tad different. This ranking is arrived at with due consideration to where each brand is coming from.

On to the ranking. When people say advertising isn’t working anymore, I strongly urge them to take a look at the weekly reviews published here and more so at the top 10. It gives you a sense of the different appeals that are still working and working very well at that.

Blue Star, Kurkure, Lay’s, Limca and Macho Hint are slaying it with humour. Croma and Housing.com score with a message for women’s day, albeit in very different ways. But they made it count.

JioMart arrives in the top draw of ecom advertising to be counted alongside Amazon and Flipkart. The brand has established a position for itself, in keeping with its stature and ambition.

Tanishq spells out a profound thought in its own way. Signature Tanishq, standout work.

Dream11 delivers a smash hit that will stand out even amid the excitement of five sixers in the last over.

10

Blue Star | #GarmiKiChhutti

9

Kurkure | Halke Mein Lo | Aliens

8

Lay’s | Keep Ghar Par Lay’s Always

7

Croma | Tech The First Step

6

Housing.com | Apna Ghar

5

Macho Hint | Ek Hint Toh Dete | Bade Aaram Se

4

Limca | #MatThak (2023)

3

JioMart | Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa

2

Tanishq | Before Superwoman, She’s Human

1

Dream11 | #SabKhelenge

