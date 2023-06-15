Work That Speaks: Ad Reviews 8 To 14 June 2023

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tanishq Rivaah | Choice Of The Bride

Tanishq delivers yet again while staying put in the wedding space, for its wedding collection Rivaah. Nuanced piece of work that consciously does not overdo the emotional drama. Yet it draws out an uncomfortable societal truth and makes a progressive point in its signature style. The efforts taken in creating customised versions in regional languages shows, and the final outputs speak for themselves.

PhonePe UPI Lite | #CrazyFast

#CrazyFast fun is what PhonePe is delivering here. The plots are quirky, in line with what we have seen as the brand built itself from the ground up. The execution is near perfect. The end result is entertaining films that drive home the ‘superfast transactions’ message swiftly.

Wakefit.co | Andar Ke Bacche Ko Jaga

A superb idea has been brought to life with tech. It doesn’t get better than this – ‘sleep like a child’ meets how energised and child-like one will feel after a good night’s sleep. The choice of star and the visualisation of his child avatar are way above par. This should count as another winner from Wakefit.

JioMart | Whatsapp Shopping

The brand that arrived with ‘Shopping India Jaisa’ (or something like that) is announcing that we can now shop on WhatsApp and doing so with some sass. The approach of ‘not just gossip’ on WhatsApp but also shop is a killer. ‘Society chatter’ was straight out of your mobile phone and mine. Relatable, funny, makes the point and memorably at that.

Altroz iCNG | Makes You Go OMG

A clear product advantage finds articulation as ‘OMG it’s CNG’. Catchy way to stand out and underline the boot space advantage usually non-existent in CNG vehicles. What is more impressive is the lot of people coming out of the boot to make the point. Exaggeration done right.

mCaffeine | Too Much To Handle

Visualised to delight. I am not sure too many actors could have pulled this acting-led idea this well. ‘When someone has used mCaffeine, it shows’ needed this kind of a simple yet stunning performance to cut through. The product benefit runs through the film.

Kia | 500,000 | #Badass

The brand is celebrating a milestone and doing it with its #Badass customers. An anthem video is in the works. The stories and dance initiatives involving user generated content will take some doing. But if and when done, it’s a nice community and branding exercise. Several proud owners of the car should engage and the feeling of pride will only get stoked further with this.

TVS Sport Self Start | Mileage Ka Baap

Every week when one features silly-funny campaigns like the one above, I invariably get some admonishment. The defence is this. Does the work stand out? To me it does. The TV channel reporter trope and the broken glass on building plot manage to keep your attention for the first six seconds. The rest of the film spells out the price, some features and ‘Mileage ka baap’ in the remaining 14. It does the job.

Patanjali Dant Kanti | Truthpaste | Sach Se Saamna

Nice play by Patanjali on ‘Joothpaste’ to pitch its ‘Truthpaste’ here. They shouldn’t get into trouble for calling others liars because they haven’t attacked anyone in particular. The execution could have elevated the films further.

McDonald’s McSpicy Chicken Sharers | Just Share It (Telugu)

Another simple ‘sharing’ story but with the added advantage of star power. They have managed to keep the product firmly front and centre despite the celebrity presence.

Future Generali Health Insurance | DIY | #MakeYourChoice

Good use of humour by the brand to highlight the fact that one can pick and choose aspects of its health insurance policy. The film where the young woman is making the choice of not having a baby and communicating it firmly to her partner has been handled deftly, retaining a lighthearted tone. Some might actually take offence to the way the man tries to persuade her, but the intent and end result are what one needs to judge. The accident-prone-cousin plot is my pick from this lot.

Tata Sampann Yumside Cheesy Pasta | Prem Se Khayiye, Duniya Rukegi

How can you not smile at the silliness of this? It also has all the filmi elements right from the music to the rain to accentuate the entertainment quotient. ‘Devour the taste, the world will wait’ is a solid thought but it needed this treatment to be driven home.

ZEEL Rainwear | Designed For Motion

How does a raincoat maker stand out? This is one option. Given that it is primarily two-wheeler riders who will buy in, the ‘Designed for motion’ pitch seems appropriate. The action is fast-paced and appealing. The product benefits are given their due.

Bajaj Allianz Life | Diabetic Term Plan

‘We know how far you go to take care of diabetes’ is an empathetic statement. The resolute avoidance of sweets despite the temptation should win diabetics over. I am not sure what the plan offers but the work should make diabetics and their loved ones want to check it out.

Infinity Learn | Self Learn | Rohit Has Legit Changed

Interesting pitch to say ‘Rohit has changed’. Must count as a zara hatke use of celebrity. I am not so sure if I got what changed, but self-learn seems to have been sold in an interesting context.

Duraguard Cement | #IsmeinHaiWohiJoNo1MeinBhiNahi

Brave approach by the brand to put out a statement that even the (unnamed) number one doesn’t have some of its product features. It obviously must be backed by research. The objective of explaining the benefits of its superior product have been met.

Rupa Jon | Lage Aye Hai | Comfortable Kaun

Uncomfortable kaun? I know featuring this won’t go down well with some connoisseurs of strategy. But it works.

(Powered by ClutterCutters.in. First published on The Financial Express BrandWagon online.

